Advocates set to gather at state capitol to discuss legislation for Coloradans with disabilities

DENVER — More than 600 people are set to gather at the Colorado Capitol for Disability Advocacy Day on Thursday. The event connects activists with state lawmakers to discuss future legislation to protect people with disabilities.

It's an anxious time for individuals with disabilities in Colorado, Executive Director of Disability Law Colorado Andrew Romanoff said. As federal budget cuts loom, advocates are deeply concerned about the impact these changes could have on Medicaid and special education funding.

Romanoff expressed his fears that people with disabilities may be some of the first casualties if Congress proceeds with its plans to slash Medicaid. In response, his organization has introduced legislation at the state level to ensure that people with disabilities are shielded from federal changes, particularly when it comes to protections like parking and community-based care.

"We don’t want to lose the progress we’ve made," Romanoff said. "We also want to make more progress."

Advocates gather to discuss legislation for Coloradans with disabilities

One of the organization's primary objectives this year is to prevent the institutionalization of individuals with disabilities. Romanoff highlighted HB25-1017, which passed with unanimous support from the House Health and Human Services Committee. This bill would protect individuals from being placed in institutions, instead ensuring access to home and community-based services.

The bill now heads to the House Appropriations Committee and, if passed, could be on Gov. Jared Polis' desk by the end of the legislative session.

“It’s critical that legislators hear directly from the hundreds of thousands of Coloradans with disabilities who are impacted by these decisions,” Romanoff said.

Looming federal cuts are a major barrier for individuals with disabilities. Romanoff noted that a proposed $800 billion reduction in federal spending could significantly harm Medicaid programs, which are vital for people with disabilities. Additionally, the state’s budget crisis could present challenges in securing adequate funding for essential services, such as home and community-based care.

The state’s budget constraints are a significant challenge, as the state legislature faces a billion-dollar shortfall. Romanoff also pointed to poor enforcement as another issue, noting that while laws for people with disabilities exist, they are often poorly enacted.

Denver7 previously covered a legal case alleging that the Colorado Department of Corrections failed to enforce a settlement providing care to deaf inmates.