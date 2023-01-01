Wanya Reese joined the Denver 7 team as a Weekend Morning Anchor and Reporter in July of 2023. He was born in Charleston, S.C. It was during his time in Charleston at James Island Charter High School that he found his passion for journalism.

He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., with a major in journalism and a minor in political science in 2017.

After graduation, he landed at 13WMAZ in 2018 in Macon, Ga. During his almost six years there, he worked as a multi-skilled journalist, earned a promotion to weekend evening anchor, and finished his time there as a weekday morning anchor.

While there, he reported on issues with the local VA hospital, the rising crime rate in Macon, solutions to crime through mentoring, and even featured people in the community putting the ‘YaY' in people’s day. During his time in central Georgia, he earned an award from the Georgia School Boards Association based on his reporting for the Dublin City School system.

Wanya shared that he is very excited to start this new chapter in Denver and is looking forward to connecting with the community and telling their stories. Have any recommendations on places to visit or to eat? He'd love to hear about them!

He is happily married and a proud member of The National Association of Black Journalist and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

If you ever have a story idea or just something of interest, please do not hesitate to reach him at wanya.reese@Denver7.com.