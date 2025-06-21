West Metro Fire Rescue offers water safety tips amid Denver's heatwave

AURORA, Colo. — As temperatures soared across the Denver metro area Saturday, many residents sought relief by heading to the water.

And West Metro Fire Rescue used the opportunity to share some key summer water safety tips.

"We know that there will be a lot of individuals going out. They're going boating, stand-up paddle boards, tubing," said Nick Zeman, a West Metro Fire Rescue paramedic.

He said a lot of calls could be prevented if people wore a personal flotation device.

"A lot of people aren't putting them on their body, so even if they're flipping out of their boat or it gets capsized, that's an issue for us that we need to respond," said Zeman.

Another tip from Zeman is to keep an eye on the weather, as conditions in Colorado waterways can change quickly.

"We've had quite a few calls of people getting stranded or capsized in those boats on the water," he said.

Other tips Zeman offered to to stay safe in the water this summer includes designating a pool watcher—at least one adult who can actively supervise kids to prevent distractions during gatherings.