UCHealth working to improve mental health of EMTs and paramedics

AUROA, Colo. — Often, paramedics are among the first to arrive at a medical emergency, crime scene, or car accident. Depending on the scene, that can be difficult for any first responder to process.

As we mark Mental Health Awareness Month, we are taking a closer look at how a UCHealth program works to improve the mental health of EMTs and paramedics across the Denver metro.

"I've had a long career in the emergency medical services, spent a long time in the Denver metro area, and came to UCHealth." said Marc Scherschel, senior director of pre-hospital care in the Denver metro region at UCHealth.

Scherschel said that before getting into his senior role, he was on the front lines, seeing a range of different scenes.

"You could have kind of a routine day with just kind of run-of-the-mill calls and responses, or you can have things that are just tragic and difficult," he said.

He acknowledged that there is a shortage of EMTs and paramedics right now, caused by job-related stress, pay, burnout, and other factors.

"If you ask any of the leadership for the agencies in the Denver metro area, they're constantly looking to hire," said Scherschel.

One solution to this issue is the UCHealth Medic Program, launched in 2023 to assist EMTs and paramedics with their mental health and more.

"Yeah, this is something that in our medic program we go to routinely in our curriculum because there are a lot of resources out there if you know when and how to contact them," said Scherschel.

From buddy to peer support systems, Scherschel said the course helps first responders not only learn how to become EMTs or paramedics but also educates them on practical tips they can use.

"This field will burn you out very quickly if you don't find a healthy way to deal with that," said Scherschel.