Colorado nonprofit working to make mental health care more accessible

DENVER — A Denver nonprofit is working to make mental health care more accessible, particularly for marginalized communities.

Kind Therapy Inc. was born out of a need for affordable mental health care after the organization’s founder, Lundi Ramos, struggled with personal and financial challenges.

Zaneta Evans, a therapist who works with Kind Therapy clients, said finding the right therapist can be the most challenging part of getting help for some people.

"It doesn't resonate how challenging it is to find a person of color to represent you. And I think sometimes that goes unspoken," Evans said.

That is one of the struggles Evans faced, even being a therapist herself, that lack of representation prompted Evans to join Kind Therapy.

"I serve individuals who are similar to me, part of the BIPOC community. I'm also part of the BIPOC therapist program, supporting other clinicians," Evans said.

Ramos said they serve people in the LGBTQIA+ community, the immigrant community, and other marginalized communities.

"We also have an incredible partnership with caring for Denver, where we get to serve Black, Indigenous and communities of color," Ramos said.

Their mission is to provide people with care regardless of their insurance status so they can endure life's ups and downs.

"I think mental health is important because we all deserve the opportunity to thrive and to have the joy that we know is possible in our lives," Ramos said.

