Denver-based moving company blends relocation services with social impact

DENVER — If you have ever moved, you know how much of a headache it can be sometimes. But a new moving company in the Denver metro area is not only easing the stress of moving but also helping out those less fortunate.

When one chapter ends in life, another chapter starts with the opportunity to turn the page to a new start. That is true for Bren Corynor, who opened up a new chapter in life after losing his job in the technology field.

“I was laid off from a tech company, from Lumen, and then I hopped into moving just to get a job,” said Corynor, CEO and co-founder of All About Moves. “I liked lifting heavy things. And I noticed that, like moving is all about transitioning people into a new beginning, and I think everyone deserves that."

His new business venture has turned into a successful one in less than a year, with plans to launch officially next week.

“We have about two crews running, and then we're going to have like, four or five crews running and take on more jobs,” he said.

The idea for the moving company was born in the gym, where two friends met.

“Then we start lifting together. And later on, we started brainstorming about business ideas and how to make the world a better place,” said Jake Ayoud, All About Moves' CFO and co-founder.

These two friends are turning each move into a purpose by donating a portion of their profits to community causes.

“Colorado is facing one of the big issues, which is homelessness. People are rehabbing from drug addiction, people who need a second chance," said Ayoub.

While moving always comes with some heavy lifting, both men hope to change the world one move at a time.

“Everyone deserves a new chapter in their lives, no matter where they're from, no matter their race,” said Corynor.