Father will honor son’s legacy in BOLDERBoulder race

LAKEWOOD, Colo — On Monday, thousands of runners will lace up their shoes for the 45th annual BOLDERBoulder.

The race honors the men and women who paid it all for our freedom.

Among the participants is the Gold Star family of Airman Will DuBois, who died in service in 2014.

His father, William H. DuBois, reflects on his son’s legacy, highlighting his journey from ROTC scholar to F-16 pilot.

"That day was the worst day in my life when I received the phone call from my daughter-in-law that my son had passed, that he had crashed," said William DuBois.

DuBois recalls the day Dec. 1, 2014, when he found out his son died while serving our country.

"His casket with my son in it came off of the plane. It's a tough thing for a father to go through," said DuBois.

While the grief is heavy, DuBois knows that his son lives out his dreams each day.

"He set himself up through school to receive an Air Force ROTC scholarship," said DuBois.

After college, will was commissioned and started his pilot's training.

"He achieved that, and then he achieved flying fighter jets, and he became an F-16 Viper driver," said DuBois.

Shortly before Will passed, DuBois said he had one more conversation with him that ran a little longer than usual.

"We were around the table having Thanksgiving dinner, he was downrange, and he called us, and I took extra time, and I felt guilty at the table, but I took extra time," said DuBois.

The family keeps Will’s memory alive through events like the Veterans Memorial Day Tribute and the BOLDERBoulder, as well as a scholarship in his name.

You can find more information about the work Will's family is doing to keep his memory alive, from a scholarship to their own local run.