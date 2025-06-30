Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLittleton

Actions

Littleton Grows Together forms, focusing on topics like housing

The new political committee says they hope to help elect city officials who will help Littleton adapt to a changing future.
While Littleton Grows Together is now formed, not everybody in the town feels that more housing is needed in the community.
Littleton Grows Together forms, focusing on topics like housing
Littleton construction.jpeg
Littleton construction.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

LITTLETON, Colo. — For people who live in Littleton, you can find construction happening off of W. Mineral Avenue, where a Costco is being built. Costco is just one of the reasons why Littleton Grows Together said more housing is needed in and around this city.

Denver7 is in the community, taking a closer look at Littleton Grows Together — a new political committee. The goal for the group is to help get leaders elected who will continue to move the city forward while adapting to changes.

Littleton Grows Together told Denver7, it wants to educate people in the community about policies and candidates who are forward-thinking and support forward-looking policies. Part of those policies is housing. Patrick Santana is currently working with Littleton Grows Together and said that more housing could help with the cost of living in the City of Littleton.
           
Some people in town are part of other groups like Rooted in Littleton, who would like a long-term solution to housing needs for the community. Santana explains that the time for growth and working together is now.

“We're bigger than just any individual, and one of the things that this community really has, one of the strengths of Littleton, is that it is always had a lot of different voices come to the table and try and find answers and solve things,” Santana said.

Littleton Grows Together forms, focusing on topics like housing

Denver7 did reach out to Rooted in Littleton but did not get a response for comment. On the group's website, Rooted in Littleton described, "they are focused on preserving the small-town charm and beauty of Littleton. Our deep roots inform the perspective that good things grow slowly and knee-jerk responses to large social issues don’t produce lasting results."

Littleton Grows Together shared it's open to going to the table to speak with Rooted in Littleton to figure out a solution that makes all parties happy.

wanya reese.png
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Wanya Reese
Denver7 weekend anchor Wanya Reese covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in finding community-based solutions. If you’d like to get in touch with Wanya, fill out the form below to send him an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
anusha dan d7gives day promo.jpg

Denver7 | Gives

Denver7 Gives Day | Volunteer with Anusha Roy and Dan Grossman