LITTLETON, Colo. — For people who live in Littleton, you can find construction happening off of W. Mineral Avenue, where a Costco is being built. Costco is just one of the reasons why Littleton Grows Together said more housing is needed in and around this city.

Denver7 is in the community, taking a closer look at Littleton Grows Together — a new political committee. The goal for the group is to help get leaders elected who will continue to move the city forward while adapting to changes.

Littleton Grows Together told Denver7, it wants to educate people in the community about policies and candidates who are forward-thinking and support forward-looking policies. Part of those policies is housing. Patrick Santana is currently working with Littleton Grows Together and said that more housing could help with the cost of living in the City of Littleton.



Some people in town are part of other groups like Rooted in Littleton, who would like a long-term solution to housing needs for the community. Santana explains that the time for growth and working together is now.

“We're bigger than just any individual, and one of the things that this community really has, one of the strengths of Littleton, is that it is always had a lot of different voices come to the table and try and find answers and solve things,” Santana said.

Littleton Grows Together forms, focusing on topics like housing

Denver7 did reach out to Rooted in Littleton but did not get a response for comment. On the group's website, Rooted in Littleton described, "they are focused on preserving the small-town charm and beauty of Littleton. Our deep roots inform the perspective that good things grow slowly and knee-jerk responses to large social issues don’t produce lasting results."

Littleton Grows Together shared it's open to going to the table to speak with Rooted in Littleton to figure out a solution that makes all parties happy.