Littleton nonprofit working to secure funding to continue serving community

LITTLETON, Colo. — Break Bread, a nonprofit that provides free meals to the Littleton community, could face difficult choices if it does not receive more funding.

At East Community Center in Littleton, you will find several organizations helping the community, including Break Bread.

“Break Bread started in 2017 with a group of folks from the community that really saw a need for, in particular, school families to get hot meals over the weekend,” said Stephanie Meder, executive director of the organization.

Today, the nonprofit serves to-go meals on Wednesdays and community-style meals on Saturdays to anyone needing help. But Meder said the need for food has continued to grow, pushing the organization to its limit.

“Like a lot of nonprofits right now, we're struggling. From a financial perspective, the need is so great, and it is continuing to grow,” said Meder.

She said that COVID-19 funds have dried up and that organizations like Break Bread face changes on the horizon to get grant funding.

“As an organization, we've had to have some really challenging conversations about our long-term sustainability and if it's financially possible,” said Meder.

Even through these challenges, Break Bread continues to serve the community, with a mission to stay open through this uncertain chapter.

“Our hope is that people that are able will come forward and support us, and we can gain some new support and, you know, be able to be here years to come,” she said.

If you want to help Break Bread, you can follow this link to donate.