Ted's Clothiers in Englewood is a classic American dream story

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ted’s Clothiers, an Englewood business, is sharing the secret of how the store, founded by a Greek immigrant 50 years ago, continues to thrive.

“Dreams come true. that's what I dreamed before I left Athens,” said Theodorus Vasilas, founder of Ted’s Clothiers.

Before his dreams became a reality, Vasilas said he traveled to the United States with a strong work ethic and a lot of determination.

“I used to work in downtown Denver, 16th and Walton. I used to take the bus, I had no car,” he said.

During his first two years in Denver, Vasilas said he worked three jobs when one of his bosses at the time proposed to him that he purchase his tailoring business.

Over the years, Ted’s Clothiers has grown, but for the past 40 years, the location off South Broadway has been home.

“So we moved in one of the rooms, and then we expanded," he said.

With each expansion, the business added more suits, belts, ties, shoes, and more for people of all shapes and sizes.

He said the key to success is simple:

“It's to make the customers happy," he said.