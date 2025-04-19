Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver benefiting from Nuggets and Kroenke Sports Charities support

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets and Kroenke Sports Charities collaborate to help out several organizations, one of which is the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, which has really benefited from the Nuggets' and Kroenke's support.

At the Boys & Girls Club off of W. 16th Avenue in Denver, it's not uncommon to see kids playing basketball on the court inside of the building.

"What I like about basketball is everybody could try, and people could be included," Skaila Iron Moccasin said, a member of the Boys & Girls Club.

The center gives kids like Skalia a safe place to play basketball. Around the court, you can not help but notice banners and signage from the Denver Nuggets.

"Their financial support is extensive so that we can offer this facility every day to working families, so their kids have a safe place to go. But in addition to that, it's sports camps, it's clinics, it's special opportunities to come down and see games," Erin Porteous said, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver.

Porteous said the Nuggets sponsor rooms like the Teen Center at the Arthur E. Johnson Boys & Girls Club. She said that for the 200 kids who use the club daily, the Nuggets' support brings inner-city youth closer to the Nuggets players and Ball Arena.

"This is a really unique partnership to have the Denver Nuggets and Kroenke Sports Charities come alongside us and say, 'We want to give back to our community in a really meaningful way,'" Porteous said.

Kroenke Sports said they believe in supporting the community, especially organizations that impact young people.

"Our tagline is improving lives through the spirit and power of sports, and we are so fortunate that we work in an industry that kids look up to our players, that we are able to serve our community in a variety of ways," Deb Dowling said, VP of community relations with Kroenke Sports Charities.

Dowling said many players grew up using the Boys & Girls Club and other community organizations, so the support comes easily.

"What's special about Johnson Boys & Girls Club is that as part of the NBA 75th anniversary. They asked teams to nominate an organization to be a legacy project, and we were able to redo the teen lounge and the library," Dowling said.

While the playoff future for the Nuggets is uncertain, you can be sure Nuggets fans at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver will be cheering them on.