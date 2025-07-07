MSU Political Science professor explains how 'big, beautiful bill' will impact Medicaid in Colorado

DENVER — Denver7 spoke with MSU Denver Political Science professor Robert Prehus who shared a little insight of what parts of the "big, beautiful bill" will impact Coloradans.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a sweeping tax cut and spending bill after Congress met his self-imposed Fourth of July deadline.

National Politics Trump signs his 'big, beautiful bill' during July 4 celebration Scripps News Group

Part of the new law that could trickle down to Colorado are renewable energy incentives. Prehus said on the renewable energy front, there will no longer be a federal tax incentive for getting an electric vehicle later this year.

Something else that could impact jobs in Colorado is staff reductions for energy research facilities like NOAA in Boulder, which could impact work the center is already doing like improving severe weather forecasts.

One big question many people have is how the new law is what this for Medicaid and Medicare. Prehus said Republicans focused on rooting out fraud and abuse of the system.

“Colorado is one of the Medicaid expansion states, which means that we provide Medicaid options for individuals that do not necessarily fall below that income threshold, which is a lot of Working Coloradans and as well as children of parents who may not have a social security number, even though those children are US residents are citizens. So those are the big cuts, and those are where we're looking at seeing in all reality, probably somewhere between, you know, 50 and 75,000 Coloradans not being eligible,” Prehus said.

Prehus said he believes the thought process with the "big, beautiful bill" is reductions in social services and social welfare is the price to keep tax cuts in place.