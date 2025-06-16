Struggle of Love Foundation 2025 Father of the Year shares advice for Men's Mental Health Awareness Month

In honor of Father's Day on Sunday and Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month in June, Denver7 spoke with the 2025 Struggle of Love Foundation Father of the Year about ways for dads to work on their mental health.

“I never thought I would even be nominated, that's the crazy part, so shout out to Ms. Holly for actually helping me get the nomination for it, and also everybody else who nominated (me),” Christopher Ellis, tge 2025 Struggle of Love Foundation Father of the Year, said.

Ellis is still on Cloud Nine after receiving the award, but even with his plaque, he understands the importance of mental health among men. Denver7 asked him how he takes care of himself while balancing everything else life throws his way.

“Patience, you have to be patient with yourself in every facet of the word, because you are not good to anybody else, if you're not,” Ellis said.

Struggle of Love Foundation Awards 2025 Father of the Year Award

Ellis is a proud dad of two children and told Denver7, he has two more little ones on the way. While Ellis enjoys being a dad, he also understands the need to take care of his mental health to make sure he can be his best self for his growing family.

When it comes to overall men's mental health, Denver7 spoke with Dr. Will Miles, a clinical psychologist. Dr. Miles said men’s mental health comes down to understanding yourself, your environment and world, and being able to influence it in a way that benefits everyone around you.

“It's learning to love yourself, know that you're loved and valued that becomes critical to your expressing yourself in a positive way,” Dr. Miles said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers up tips like taking deep breaths, keeping a journal, spending time outdoors, and even connecting with others to help improve your mental health.