Nonprofit organization working to improve housing needs in Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — Denver7 is in the community taking a closer look at the need for affordable housing in Five Points. We know housing is an issue across the Denver Metro but how are some community leaders dealing with it in Five Points?

The Non-profit Brothers Redevelopmentsays the state of housing in Five Points is an issue and they're working to find solutions.

“From South Carolina, just moved to Colorado about November of last year,” Jennie Walker said.

Jennie Walker is a mom who decided to move to the Centennial State to start a new chapter of her life.

“When I left South Carolina, I was in the process, I just got separated from my second husband,” Walker said.

Walker came to Colorado to work with new clients as a truck driver, but an injury changed everything.

“I injured my rotator cuff, took me out of the game for a while actually, and I don't know if I'll be able to return so during the process like my income was completely restricted, so I ran through savings,” Walker said.

“I think the Five Points neighborhood is really under threat. We've heard for far too long about really high eviction filing rates, lack of affordable housing,” Patrick Noonan said who is the Colorado Housing Connects Program Director.

Brothers Redevelopment says so far this year they have gotten 504 inquires from the 80205 zip code. The non-profit says that out of all the locations they serve across the state, the five points zip code has the highest inquiry volume.

“There's a concern across Denver, but especially in Five Points, about making sure that the people that contributed to the neighborhood over the last several decades are able to continue to enjoy this neighborhood over the next several decades,” Noonan said.

Brothers Redevelopment is offering some solutions, the non-profit manages a property in Five Points-- called burnetti lofts. They also help people like Jennie not only find rental assistance but also guide them through the application process to get help.

“Well, my future is uncertain, that's for sure. But when it comes to housing, there are great opportunities out there to find things that can help you,” Walker said.