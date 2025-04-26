Denver Nuggets continue community outreach with YMCA

DENVER — With the Denver Nuggets continuing their run in the playoffs, Denver7 is sharing how the team supports local organizations in the community.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Denver said the Nuggets are helping them give kids life-changing experiences.

For JC Watne, a senior manager of sports at YMCA, each day comes with a lot of fun and a busy schedule.

"My heart is just to invest in kids and grow them, be kind of a mentor to these kids," Watne said.

With a heart for the community, the Denver Nuggets and Kroenke Sports Charities are helping Watne achieve more of his goals.

"We've had this partnership with the Junior Nuggets for the past two years, and they offer a lot of stuff with this partnership," Watne said.

Watne said the partnerships will result in jerseys for kids, free tickets to watch the Denver Nuggets play, basketball camps, and more.

"Their investment in the community is extremely evident, and they've made a big impact, just in our organization as a whole," Watne said.

From playing on the basketball court at Ball Arena during halftime to the kids seeing their favorite basketball stars, the YMCA is thankful for their support.

If you are interested in getting your child signed up, follow this linkfor more information.