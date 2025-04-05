Denver police increasing patrols for Rockies Opening Weekend

DENVER — As the Rockies Opening Weekend continues, the Denver Police Department is making sure that everyone coming downtown remains safe.

Colorado Rockies fans can expect to see increased security and police across LoDo and near Coors Field.

Just steps away from Coors Field is McGregor Square, a spot for people of all ages to enjoy baseball games before the first pitch is thrown or even during the game.

"We have a 66-foot LED screen where you can come and watch the game with your friends. We have a couple of purple drink specials, and we got some purple Jell-O shots," said Brooke Bishop, chief operating officer of McGregor Square.

Local Ballpark Ambassadors out in full force on Opening Day Claire Lavezzorio

Between all of the fun, you may or may not notice the security measures in place to help keep the public safe.

"I feel like, you know, we're in a good spot here. We're very protected. We have a lot of extra security on site," Bishop said.

The safety measures do not stop there. The Denver Police Department said it is increasing patrols in neighborhoods near events and will have more officers on hand.

"There will be officers around patrolling on foot, patrolling on bikes. There will be road closures around the stadium. There will be officers directing traffic there just to make sure people are able to cross safely," said Sgt. Jay Casillas with the Denver Police Department.

The Colorado Rockies will try to end a five-game slide when they play the Athletics Saturday night at 6:10 p.m.