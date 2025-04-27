Looming childcare cuts have Denver parents worried

DENVER — If you are a parent, you know that child care can be costly, and now, some parents could have to pay more out of pocket.

Places like Denver are not taking new applications for their childcare assistance program. The program's website says it's because it has more expenses than the available funding.

Denver7 spoke with a parent who says any cuts could impact her and her family.

When Catalina Gonsales talks about her kids, you cannot help but see her face light up and the stress of life roll off her shoulders.

“You know, my kids are everything to me,” Gonsales said.

Gonsales said that her youngest child is 2 years old and gets to enjoy daycare thanks to public funding, but she is concerned with some funding in jeopardy.

“That makes me feel very anxious, very nervous, because if that would happen to me, I would need to leave my job,” she said.

Pamela Harris, president and CEO of Mile High Early Learning, said they are preparing for possible cuts.

“We are closing one of our centers and integrating the staff and children's families into other centers. We are, as always, optimistic that people will understand what Head Start has done again for children and families,” Harris said.

Harris said Mile High Family Learning has a list of resources, which you can find here. The Denver Preschool Program has an interactive map where families can go and find the type of care that they may be looking for.