Denver area students prepare for FIRST LEGO League Competition in Texas

DENVER — Some Denver area students are celebrating the chance to participate in the FIRST LEGO League Competition based on their robots designed through STEM learning.

Denver7 spoke with the group of excited kids who are part of an after-school program called Wize Computing Academy about what they've worked on and how they are preparing.

"Each team practices, and then there's a competition for the state," explained student Madhav Somani. "And if you qualify, then you go to the World Fair and represent Colorado."

The students are seeing their hard work pay off.

"You need a good explanation, like a good build, a good team poster, good coding, and good core values," sais Somani.

The students will travel to Houston, Texas, later this month to create their robots, which will give them skills in STEM.

"So this year's theme is submerged. It is all about learning the deep sea and protecting underwater environments," explained student Ben Parker.

The kids shared how challenging things can be to get their LEGOs moving.

"I think the hardest part was probably coding it. That was probably a little bit hard for me," said studnet Daniel Ellerbusch.