Denver therapist turning his past struggles into a mission to help others

DENVER — A Denver therapist is turning his past struggles into a mission to help others.

William Davis is a licensed professional counselor candidate working with Fully Liberated Youth, a Denver-based organization that helps young people.

Growing up in a chaotic and uncertain environment, Davis said he lacked resources and stability due to his parents' separation.

“I didn't have access to things, and so I had to figure out how to get it, and that was because of a broken family. My parents were separated before I was 12,” Davis said.

Davis said his difficult upbringing led him to explore psychology, and today, working at Fully Liberated Youth, he is supporting young people in their mental health journey.

He said that mental health solutions vary for each person, whether through self-care, connecting with supportive individuals, or professional therapy.

He encourages young people struggling with mental health issues to acknowledge the small victories.

“ Just giving yourself the ability to say, 'I woke up.' That is adding to your mental health. Just giving yourself the ability to say, "I walked out the house today,” Davis said.

The National Institute of Mental Health supports this approach, noting that solutions can include getting more sleep and seeking therapy.

For immediate help, individuals can call or text 988, a mental health helpline offering support and referrals to walk-in centers.