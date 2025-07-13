Denver-based organization educating youth on recognizing dating violence

DENVER — Project Pave, a Denver-based organization, is educating youth on building healthy relationships and recognizing teen dating violence.

“So we first give them a deep dive into learning about the dynamics of teen dating violence, and then we also train them on our path to healthily relationships curriculum, so that they have the opportunity in the future to come in and join us and actually co-facilitate,” said Reina Ross with Project Pave.

Ross said that while the program runs during the school year, this summer, students are focused on creating their own workshops on different topics they have learned about.

She said they want students to understand the cycle of violence and how to set boundaries, to hopefully empower young people to build healthier relationships.

The students who are part of the program said they now know the importance of building trust and forming relationships.

The hope is for each student to take what they learned back into the community rather than joining another nonprofit or becoming an educator themselves.