Denver housing organization reminds struggling tenants that options are available

DENVER — Denver7 talked to Colorado Housing Connects, an organization that assists people with their housing needs, after viewers reached out to us with questions about rent affordability.

"Number one, eviction filings are through the roof. They're outpacing last year's record-setting pace. Also, there's not enough affordable housing. We are seeing a little bit of slowdown in rent, but that's not a lot of comfort given just how far rents have come over the last 10 years," said Patrick Noonan, the program director of Colorado Housing Connects.

Rising rent prices is just one of the concerns we heard from viewers, and this is something that Noonan acknowledges, but he wants the public to know there are resources available.

"If somebody is struggling right now, it's important that they do know that help is out there," said Noonan.

Whether you live in Denver or not, you can reach out to Denver Housing Connects at 1-844-926-6632 to speak with a housing navigator.

Noonan emphasizes that struggling tenants have options, including free mediation, legal aid, and utility assistance.

"The housing navigator will help them understand what programs and resources are available to help them dig out of that hole. They might connect them to free tenant-landlord mediation, free legal services, other resources like utility assistance," said Noonan.

Noonan said and eviction does not happen immediately after a rent demand notice.

"As soon as somebody is late, they might receive that rent demand. It's important to know that people do have rights throughout the process. Oftentimes, it's a 10-day demand, and it doesn't mean that on day 11, you're automatically evicted," Noonan said.

Additonal Resources:

Colorado Emergency Rental Assistance

Brothers Redevelopment

Denver Rent and Utility Help