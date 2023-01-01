Claire Lavezzorio joined the Denver7 news team as a reporter in July of 2023.

Before moving to Colorado, she was the weekend evening anchor at NBC2 in Fort Myers, Florida. During her five years in southwest Florida, Claire led coverage for several stories that gained national attention, including Hurricane Ian's direct hit on the area and Gabby Petito's disappearance in North Port, Florida.

Claire started her career at KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her reporting there was a part of an Emmy-award winning newscast for coverage of a deadly building collapse.

Claire graduated with highest honors from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in Spanish. Her junior year, she studied abroad in Granada, Spain, and lived with a host family to immerse herself in the language. While abroad, she traveled across Europe.

Early in her career, Claire had the opportunity to intern at NBC5 Chicago.

Originally from Long Grove, Illinois, Claire graduated high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where she played golf. Claire has played golf since she was young. She has a rescue dog named Birdie.

Claire is looking forward to exploring the beautiful state of Colorado! If you have story ideas, you can contact her via email or Facebook.