Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport noise study takes flight with focus groups

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) has launched a Part 150 Study to identify noise levels generated by airport operations and find out whether they're compatible with the surrounding community.

On Thursday, homeowners surrounding the airport attended an open house at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield to learn more about the project's goals.

Over the next 2.5 years, the study will bring together focus groups to help address some of the issues affecting the surrounding neighborhoods.

Denver7 has been following the back-and-forth between RMMA and the surrounding community. Read our previous coverage below:



After sitting back and listening to the noise for years, Broomfield resident David Feineman decided he wanted to be a part of the solution, becoming a focus group member.

"I think the best way to think of it is, 'What game do you have to play where you might actually influence something happening at this airport?' And the answer is an FAA-sanctioned noise study is the only thing that we know of that will actually get us there," Feineman said.

Denver7

RMMA Airport Director Erick Dahl said the study could lead to voluntary changes like new flight patterns.

"There are no airport staff on any of the focus groups," Dahl explained. "It is purely a focus group developed of airport users, a focus group of community planners, and then a focus group of community members all around the airport."

Dahl said community members like Feineman will play a vital role in the research.

Denver7

The FAA prescribes the methodology for the study, which includes modeling noise exposure from aircraft, conducting a land use survey, developing noise exposure maps and developing a noise compatibility program. The final program could include alternate concepts for the airport and airspace, as well as compatible land use alternatives.

The next time the groups meet, according to Dahl, they'll have some data to share. Feineman hopes that data will lead to change.

"At some point in the future, you might see more airplanes flying over Rocky Flats where there are no houses and no people, as opposed to flying over communities in Superior and Broomfield, where there are lots of houses," Feineman said.