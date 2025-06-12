Organizer says Parker 'No Kings' protest will continue despite town's reschedule request

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — More than 1,000 nationwide protests are set to take place this Saturday, including several in Colorado, as part of a national day of action against the Trump administration.

Organizers say the "No Kings" events aim to "reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like."

The protests are scheduled to go on at the same time as the U.S. Army's parade in Washington, D.C., which marks the branch's 250th anniversary. Saturday also marks President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day.

Douglas County is expected to see two protests — one in Castle Rock and the other in Parker. It comes on the same weekend as Parker Days, an annual festival that draws an estimated 350,000 over the weekend, according to the Town of Parker Chamber of Commerce.

Heidi Bonilla, a facilitator with the Douglas County Colorado Activism Task Force, is organizing Saturday's march in Castle Rock. She said they plan to stay away from Parker Days.

"We are doing it here because there is a real risk to doing it somewhere where there's this giant festival happening," Bonilla said.

Heidi Bonilla

Attendees will park at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and protest on the sidewalks along Plum Creek Parkway. The group will then march down Perry Street to Festival Park and return on Wilcox Street to Plum Creek Parkway.

The Castle Rock demonstration is scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We're showing the world that it's not just the big cities, it's not just the, you know, urban centers where so many people live, and we're not paid protesters," Bonilla told Denver7.

Carolyn Williamson is planning a similar protest in Parker. She told Denver7 she is continuing with her plan, despite being asked by town officials to reschedule.

"It can't be another weekend," Williamson said, "It's not convenient that it conflicts with Parker Days, but I'm sorry, not sorry."

Williamson said protesters will stage at seven intersections along South Parker Road, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Carolyn Williamson

Town of Parker officials denied Williamson a permit for her protest. In a statement, spokesperson Andy Anderson said the denial was due to insufficient staffing and resources.

"Unfortunately, due to the large nature of the festival, the Town would not have sufficient staffing and resources, including those of the Police Department and other departments, to ensure the safety of any individuals participating in protests or rallies or any other person within the Town.





The Town of Parker absolutely recognizes individuals' First Amendment rights but must balance those rights with the rights and safety of all other individuals."

While Williamson and Bonilla are divided about where to protest, both told Denver7 they are prepared to lead a charge for change.

"We're going to keep it peaceful, and we're going to exercise our right to free speech," said Williamson.

"We love Douglas County. We want it to remain a beautiful place, and we want — and we have — a voice here," said Bonilla.