Elbert County commissioners deny permits for Xcel Energy's power pole project

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Xcel Energy hit a snag in Elbert County Wednesday after county commissioners unanimously voted to deny permits for its power pole project.

As a part of Colorado's Power Pathway project, Xcel plans to install 48 miles of 275 new steel poles in Elbert County to improve the state’s electric grid. The project is set to cost $1.7 billion.

This transmission infrastructure will carry electricity from generation resources along Colorado's Eastern Plains to Front Range cities through a 550-mile, 345-kilovolt double-circuit transmission line, according to Xcel. That line encircles Eastern Colorado, one of the nation's best areas for wind and solar energy.

However, the plan has received pushback in Elbert County. Residents have formed the Elbert County Environmental Alliance to advocate against the project.

“You've seen where we live, it's beautiful. And I couldn't sit by and not do anything,” said Kerry Jiblits, a member of Elbert County Environmental Alliance.

Denver7 was there when residents packed into the Elbert County Planning Commission public hearing earlier this month to voice their concerns.

Eastern Plains Elbert County residents push back against Xcel power pole project during hearing Claire Lavezzorio

Earlier this month, county staff found that Xcel's application failed to meet several criteria, including a lack of a fire risk assessment.

“I think we've always felt heard by our county officials, but I don't think we will ever be heard by Xcel,” Jiblits told Denver7.

On Wednesday, the Elbert County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to deny permits for the project. Xcel said it's worked with the community for four years and even adjusted the project's location by 50 miles to accommodate local concerns.

“This line serves no purpose here for Elbert County, and frankly, I don’t care about Denver and Aurora. I really don’t,” said Elbert County Commission Chair Byron McDaniel during the meeting.

The company needs the right-of-way through 48 properties in Elbert County for Segment 5 of the project. At Wednesday’s commission meeting, Denver7 learned that 25 landowners have agreed, and Xcel has initiated eminent domain proceedings on 13 properties.

“They feel that we are insignificant,” said Jiblits, referring to Xcel Energy.

Jiblits is hopeful this roadblock with the county is enough to get the project moved east, away from people’s homes.

“It would impact far fewer people, and there are already utility corridors and transmission easements out there that they could use so they wouldn't have to come in and take people's land,” Jiblits said.

Elbert County’s board will meet again on Wednesday, July 2, but the battle appears far from over.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Xcel said, “Xcel Energy will review the resolution once final and evaluate our options, which may include seeking relief from the District Court or the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC).”

Jiblits said she won't give up on the fight.

“Every time I drive Highway 86 and I see how beautiful it is now and imagine what it would look like with those giant towers, it keeps me going. So I have to do all that I can,” she said.