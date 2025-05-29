Douglas County town hall heats up debate over home rule

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The debate over whether Douglas County should establish a home rule charter is heating up as voters prepare for a special election on June 24.

According to the Colorado General Assembly, a home rule charter is defined as follows:

"Ordinances addressing local matters supersede state law. However, in matters of statewide or mixed concern, state laws may take precedence over conflicting home rule ordinances. Without a home rule charter, local governments are strictly subject to the laws of the state."

Colorado law provides 43 topics around which home rule counties can claim authority, including limits on debt, taxes and the use of parks and open space — just to name a few.

County commissioners held an in-person town hall Wednesday night, which brought together supporters and opponents of the proposal.

Amity Wicks, who lives in Highlands Ranch, said she's behind the idea of more power back in the hands of the county and allowing local officials to make governing decisions on local matters.

"I think home rule is as We The People as it gets," Wicks said. "Denver policies are trickling down and out into the suburbs."

Denver7 Amity Wicks, a home rule supporter, brought a bag of home rule hats to the county's live town hall Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Parker resident Jenna Preston is opposed to home rule.

"We should all be enjoying our summers right now, instead of watching our mailboxes to have to do a special election that costs half a million dollars," said Preston. "The community does not trust these commissioners, so giving them more control and more power is frightening."

Denver7 Jenna Preston, a home rule opponent, attended Wednesday's live town hall.

County Commissioner George Teal said establishing a home rule charter would empower local officials to carve their own path on key issues, including taxation, immigration, and gun control.

"I first started talking about home rule when I ran for county commissioner in 2020. It was like a central plank in my platform... We were dealing with COVID at the time," he said.



Hear more from Commissioner Teal in the video player below

Commissioner George Teal tells Denver7 why Douglas County is pushing to become a home rule entity

Teal said it was during the pandemic that the county started looking into home rule as an option so it could make its own decisions that may contradict the state legislature.

"It boils down to local control," said Teal.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly backed the home rule charter proposal, saying it would benefit public safety.

"We can build into the charter, 'An SRO should be provided at each school,'" he said.

The town hall lasted only one hour, and many attendees expressed frustration over the lack of time to address their questions. The next step in the process is right around the corner, with a special election on June 24, where voters will decide whether to proceed with the transition and who should serve on the committee to draft the charter.

Once the charter is drafted, voters will have the final say on home rule on November 4.