Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport addresses neighbors' concerns, future growth during town hall

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — People who live near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) are buzzing about a persistent problem: noise pollution from training flights.

It's become a constant source of frustration for those like William Whiteside, who lives in the Rock Creek subdivision in Superior.

"It's constant conversation in this neighborhood," said Whiteside. "It starts before daylight and goes til at least 10:30, 11 at night."

But it's not the jumbo jets bothering Whiteside and his neighbors. The noise problem, according to neighbors, is primarily due to touch-and-go flights conducted by pilot trainees. They tell Denver7 the situation has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s bad enough that my wife would really like to move," one resident shared.

As a way of engaging with nearby homeowners, airport leadership held its first town hall on Thursday. RMMA Airport Director Erick Dahl addressed neighbors' concerns.

"A lot of growth that we have seen has been in our flight schools," he said.

Denver7 has been covering neighbors' concerns with the airport for years. Read our previous coverage below



Dahl said the Part 150 Airport Noise Compatibility Study is ready to take flight. Over the next two years, it will bring together focus groups to help address some of the issues affecting the surrounding neighborhoods.

"It could lead to voluntary changes. It could lead to how we operate in the pattern, how planes come in and out of the airport," Dahl told Denver7.

The town hall also showcased the airport's Voluntary Noise Abatement Plan (VNAP), which encourages pilots to operate in noise-sensitive ways. That includes things like limiting night-time flights and keeping paths high and tight.

Denver7

As the airport continues to grow, Dahl said it's all about doing so responsibly, while including those in the flight paths.

"We're looking at compatible uses that are not every day, all the time, every hour like a flight school might be," Dahl said.

More than 400 homeowners in the Rock Creek have an ongoing lawsuit against Jefferson County, which owns and operates RMMA. They hope legal action will bring their peace and quiet back.

"People have moved out, joined that lawsuit. I think everyone's unhappy with the situation," said Whiteside.