Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport addresses neighbors' concerns, future growth during town hall

People who live near the airport told Denver7 that touch-and-go flights have only become more frequent since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport leadership held its first town hall on Thursday to address neighbors' concerns and future growth.
RMMA.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — People who live near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) are buzzing about a persistent problem: noise pollution from training flights.

It's become a constant source of frustration for those like William Whiteside, who lives in the Rock Creek subdivision in Superior.

"It's constant conversation in this neighborhood," said Whiteside. "It starts before daylight and goes til at least 10:30, 11 at night."

But it's not the jumbo jets bothering Whiteside and his neighbors. The noise problem, according to neighbors, is primarily due to touch-and-go flights conducted by pilot trainees. They tell Denver7 the situation has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s bad enough that my wife would really like to move," one resident shared.

As a way of engaging with nearby homeowners, airport leadership held its first town hall on Thursday. RMMA Airport Director Erick Dahl addressed neighbors' concerns.

"A lot of growth that we have seen has been in our flight schools," he said.

Denver7 has been covering neighbors' concerns with the airport for years. Read our previous coverage below

Dahl said the Part 150 Airport Noise Compatibility Study is ready to take flight. Over the next two years, it will bring together focus groups to help address some of the issues affecting the surrounding neighborhoods.

"It could lead to voluntary changes. It could lead to how we operate in the pattern, how planes come in and out of the airport," Dahl told Denver7.

The town hall also showcased the airport's Voluntary Noise Abatement Plan (VNAP), which encourages pilots to operate in noise-sensitive ways. That includes things like limiting night-time flights and keeping paths high and tight.

rmma meeting.jpg

As the airport continues to grow, Dahl said it's all about doing so responsibly, while including those in the flight paths.

"We're looking at compatible uses that are not every day, all the time, every hour like a flight school might be," Dahl said.

More than 400 homeowners in the Rock Creek have an ongoing lawsuit against Jefferson County, which owns and operates RMMA. They hope legal action will bring their peace and quiet back.

"People have moved out, joined that lawsuit. I think everyone's unhappy with the situation," said Whiteside.

claire image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.