Outdoor drinking zones coming to 16th Street in downtown Denver

DENVER — Soon, it will be legal to enjoy a cold beer or cocktail on some parts of 16th Street in downtown Denver. However, the new outdoor drinking initiative does come with some restrictions.

“I think it's the greatest thing that Denver has done in a long time,” said Rich Grant, who was visiting the area Friday.

Unlike Bourbon Street in New Orleans or the Las Vegas Strip, the City of Denver is designating specific areas for outdoor drinking, known as city-established consumption areas.

"We’re using a provision in state law that allows us to designate a public place where public consumption is not unlawful, but it's a confined space," said Molly Duplechian, executive director of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

In the map below, the two zones shaded in blue are the city-established consumption areas. They are specifically located on Glenarm Place near the Denver Pavilions.

People can purchase to-go alcoholic beverages from eligible liquor-licensed businesses, which are highlighted in red, and enjoy them in these areas from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The hours will extend to 12:30 a.m. on some holiday weekends.

The six approved businesses are:



Henry's Tavern

Que Rico

Paramount

West of Surrender

5280 Burger

Maggiano's

Duplechian noted, “There will be lots of indicators to the public where the consumption areas start and stop.”

There are two important caveats with the consumption areas: You cannot bring your own drinks, and you cannot bring alcohol into stores along 16th Street.

After surviving years of construction on 16th Street, Henry's Tavern manager Brian Rychee has high hopes for the initiative.

"Maybe bring it back to, you know, the most destination, tourist spot there is in Denver," he said.

The Downtown Denver Partnership will work alongside the Denver Police Department to ensure people don't get out of hand, according to the Department of Excise and Licenses.

"If people are just responsible and try to enjoy themselves and don't ruin it for everybody, I think it'll be a great thing," said Rychee.

The Department of Excise and Licenses said the hope is to get the consumption areas up and running in time for the grand reopening celebration of 16th Street on May 31.