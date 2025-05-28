Tiny home village for unhoused veterans nearing completion in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A new community for veterans experiencing homelessness is almost complete in Longmont, but the project is already making a difference.

From the National Guard to the Army, Roy has dedicated years to serving our country. However, his transition from military service to civilian life has not been easy.

"Just trying to connect with civilians is hard," he said.

Things took a turn for the worse when Roy struggled to find housing.

"Was living with my mom for a little bit, but that never goes well," he told Denver7.

That all changed thanks to Veterans Community Project (VCP) Longmont, a tiny home village providing safety, stability and privacy to veterans experiencing homelessness.

"It's literally fixed in my whole life," Roy said. "I can't even put it in words."

There are 26 homes on the two-acre site. Final touches are being added to the last few homes ahead of an official grand opening set for June 12.

"We stock the cabinets full of things that they will need when they are staying with us," said Jennifer Seybold, executive director of Veterans Community Project (VCP) Longmont.

Seybold said the homes were largely privately funded and are standing thanks to the hands of thousands of volunteers. Ten veterans already live in the community, with the average stay being 14 months.

"Colorado, as a whole, has a large veteran population, generally speaking, and many of our veterans live on the brink of, you know, one missed paycheck can mean real disaster for them," she said.

Unlike other housing sites, veterans aren't responsible for rent or utilities. Instead, they will invest their time with a case manager.

"We really want veterans to be able to take control of their own well-being and their own lives and kind of chart a path forward with some support," said Seybold.

Longmont is one of six VCP sites across the country. While there aren't plans for another site like this in Colorado, Longmont City Councilmember Matthew Popkin hopes it sets an example.

"There's no one-size-fits-all approach for housing, especially transitional housing," Popkin said.

Since moving to the village in April, Roy said he is already making strides.

"I've got my car caught up, some of my debt paid off," he said. "I started a new job today, actually."

Roy said he owes his success to the village of veterans standing alongside him.

"It's gonna turn my whole life around. I've already fixed a whole bunch of it," he said.