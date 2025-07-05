Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office dedicating extra patrols to illegal fireworks calls

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Local law enforcement agencies are stepping up fireworks patrols across the Denver metro area to help keep neighborhoods safe. That includes the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), which is enhancing its patrols for firework-related calls and complaints.

ACSO has added four deputies each night through Saturday, July 5, to look for illegal activity in neighborhoods and respond to complaints.

On the Fourth of July, Denver7 tagged along with Deputy Sheriff Rick Young, who is a part of the team on the additional patrols.

"Safety and fire prevention go hand in hand, especially in my eyes," Young told Denver7. "Fires can start in the metro area. Fires can start out on the plains side of where we patrol. You know, we have fires start from hot trash cans after a fun family night, and we don’t want to see that this year."

In Colorado, all fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal, including those purchased from neighboring states.

"It’s easy to find, but at the same time, it's not because there's so many calls for service and so many different areas," Young explained.

Sparklers, fountains, ground spinners and illuminating torches are considered legal in the state.

Last week, Denver7 visited the county's 911 dispatch center. Typically, the center gets 700 calls per day, but those numbers nearly double on the Fourth of July.

In 2024, the center received 1,133 calls, making it one of the busiest days of the year.

"Call volumes explode around 8 p.m. and kind of continue up through 10, 11, midnight,” Arapahoe County Emergency Communications Manager Nate Treusch told Denver7.

Arapahoe County has created a resource with information on when you should or shouldn’t call 911 as it relates to fireworks.

While Young is out on the road this Fourth of July weekend, he's prepared for call volumes to pick up after dark. However, he's hopeful these extra patrols make for a safer community.

"I’ve grown up here. I understand how fun the Fourth of July can be, but I also have seen how dangerous it can be," Young said. "So I want everyone to have a good time. I'm not out there to write tickets, but if I have to, I will."