Golden Fire Dept. stresses tubing safety on Clear Creek during busy holiday weekend

GOLDEN, Colo. — Clear Creek in downtown Golden was a holiday weekend hotspot drawing visitors from across the country.

On Saturday, July 5, the creek was packed with tube traffic as many quickly found out the dangers associated with the creek.

“The first time I went down, I didn’t wear a life jacket,” said Tim Wolf, visiting from Ohio. “I learned that kind of the hard way myself.

Denver7 Tim Wolf and his family reading for a day of tubing along Clear Creek in Golden.

“It was a little bit more aggressive than what we thought…,” said Blair & Michael Shaw, in town from Illinois.

The Golden Fire Department responded to a water rescue Saturday morning where two people were floating the river when their tube popped. Firefighters helped them out of the water with a simple rope system.

“The water is relentless, it’s unforgiving, it’s demanding,” said Golden Fire Lieutenant Jeff Hulse.

Hulse urged people to pay attention to flag warnings.

“Yellow is a cautionary flag,” he said. “Flows are still at levels that could pose a danger to yourself or your family.”

visitgolden.com

In the middle of our interview with Hulse on Saturday afternoon, alarms started ringing at Golden Fire Department Station 1.

“Is this a possible rescue right now?,” asked Denver7 reporter Claire Lavezzorio.

“So yes, it is a possible rescue right now with a medical injury,” said Hulse.

That call turned out to be for a person who flipped their tube and dislocated their shoulder.

Hulse said often those needing to be rescued are not wearing proper safety equipment. “I’m sure we’ll see some that don’t have anything as they come down the river,” said Hulse.

The Golden Fire Department would like to see all tubers wearing a life jacket and helmet. It’s a message some families are taking to heart this holiday weekend.

“After that first run, we said, ‘All right, everybody’s having a life jacket or we’re not going again’,” said Wolf. “Makes you feel a lot safer.”