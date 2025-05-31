Denver PD, RTD increasing patrols downtown for 16th Street kickoff event, Outside Festival

DENVER — Downtown Denver will host two major events this weekend, which are expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the area. With the anticipated crowds, plans are in place for additional patrols.

The 16th Street Summer Kickoff celebration marks the beginning of this revitalized corridor, coinciding with the Outside Festival at Civic Center Park just a few blocks away. The festival is expected to bring 25,000 people to celebrate all things outdoors, featuring live music, films, and speakers.

The Follow Up Denver leaders betting big on 'kickoff' weekend for rebranded 16th Street Ryan Fish

Kourtny Garrett, CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, emphasized that safety is a top priority for a successful weekend.

“Our commitment, along with the Denver Police Department and the City and County of Denver, is that we will ensure everyone has both the perception and the reality of a safe and vibrant experience,” Garrett said.

On a typical day, Garrett said, 20 private security officers patrol the recently refurbished 16th Street. This weekend, however, there will be an increased security presence.

In a statement, the Denver Police Department confirmed it will increase its patrols this weekend.

The statement reads, “DPD is aware of the different events happening in the downtown area. People can expect to see an increased officer presence in these areas. Officers will still also patrol the other areas of the city, answering calls for service. We want everyone attending to enjoy and do so in a responsible manner. Plan for a safe and sober ride, and keep in mind that traffic may be impacted in these areas this weekend.”

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is also planning for extra patrols.

"RTD is increasing its Transit Police (RTD-PD) officers and security officer coverage at Denver Union Station and downtown for proactive and additional patrolling of the area to make officers’ presence more visible and enhance security for customers and visitors to the downtown area," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The addition of officers and contracted security personnel supports the safety and security of customers and visitors attending major events and activities."

Denver7 talked with visitors on 16th Street, who shared different perspectives on public safety.

"Keeping people engaged and interested in spending time here, our community, is the best way to protect ourselves," said Alexis Thompson.

"They’ve promised to heighten the police presence, and I think that’s a really positive thing," said Holly Russell.

As the city gears up for the summer season, everyone shares the common goal of maintaining a safe downtown environment.