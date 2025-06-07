Safeway, King Soopers employees could head to the picket lines by next week

DENVER — Workers for two of Colorado's grocery giants could go on strike by Monday.

According to United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, 99% of Safeway employees across the Denver metro area voted to authorize a strike unless Albertsons, the grocer's parent company, responds to the union’s demands.

"They're not paying a liveable wage. They don't want to fully fund health care and pension while they're making profit on high grocery prices with less service," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a Facebook video released Friday.

UFCW Local 7 said it has spent nine months negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with Safeway after the previous one expired in January. In a statement, a spokesperson for Safeway said the company is "negotiating in good faith to achieve an agreement."

"Safeway in Colorado remains committed to productive discussions with UFCW Local 7 and we have contract extensions in place while we do so. We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to achieve an agreement. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and fostering a positive working environment for our associates. All Safeway and Albertsons stores in Colorado are open and ready to continue serving our communities."

Denver7 spoke with Cordova via phone on Friday. She said this is the first time Colorado Safeway workers have voted to strike over unfair labor practices in nearly 30 years.

Meanwhile, Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers/ City Market, has until Sunday night to work out a new contract with UFCW Local 7.

"We are eager to return to the table on Saturday and Sunday and remain committed to reaching a fair agreement that provides competitive pay, affordable healthcare and long-term stability for our associates and the communities we serve," King Soopers spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge said. "We are hopeful that productive conversations will continue this weekend, resulting in an offer for our associates to vote on."

If an agreement isn't reached by Sunday night, King Soopers workers could vote to authorize the second strike of the year. In February, employees went on strike for 12 days before the union and grocery chain agreed to resume negotiations.

While workers fight for better wages, shoppers like Alisha Ford plan to avoid the grocery giants altogether.

"We’ll actually even go to a different store just to avoid the people who are sitting right out the front door," said Ford.

But shopper Joyce Glasper acknowledged that not everyone has that option.

"Some people can't get to other stores," she said.

Glasper said if workers choose to strike, she hopes the stores and the union can reach an agreement quickly.