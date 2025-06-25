Douglas County voters appear to reject home-rule efforts, preliminary results show

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County voters appear to have ended efforts to become a home-rule county, heavily rejecting an initiative to form a home rule commission and establish a charter, according to preliminary special election results.

Unofficial results posted at 7 p.m. after the polls closed show 71.85% of counted ballots (59,838) voted "no," while 28.15% (23,448) voted "yes." County officials will drop a second round of results at 9 p.m. and a third just before midnight.

The votes will be certified on July 8, according to county officials.

Denver7 has been following this story since the Board of County Commissioners began the process in April.

According to the Colorado General Assembly, a home rule charter is defined as follows:

"Ordinances addressing local matters supersede state law. However, in matters of statewide or mixed concern, state laws may take precedence over conflicting home rule ordinances. Without a home rule charter, local governments are strictly subject to the laws of the state."

Colorado law provides 43 topics around which home rule counties can claim authority, including limits on debt, taxes and the use of parks and open space — just to name a few.

Supporters of the home rule initiative said the move will put power back in the hands of the county and allow local officials to make governing decisions that may contradict the state legislature, including on key issues such as taxation, immigration and gun control.

Opponents of the initiative, however, worried that becoming a home rule county would give county commissioners too much power. One resident told Denver7 in May, "The community does not trust these commissioners, so giving them more control and more power is frightening."

In the end, residents seem to have largely voted against efforts to form a home rule commission and establish a charter, effectively ending the initiative.

If the ballot measure had passed, it would have formed a 21-person home-rule commission, which would have been tasked with creating a home-rule charter for the county. Voters would then head to the polls again to approve the charter before home-rule authority could take effect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.