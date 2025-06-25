Watch Now
PoliticsPolitics

Actions

Douglas County voters appear to reject home-rule efforts, preliminary results show

Denver7 has been following this story since the Board of County Commissioners began the process in April.
The polls for a special election in Douglas County are set to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters will decide whether or not to make the county a home rule county.
Polls for Douglas County home rule special election set to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday
Home rule special election in Douglas County Tuesday
home rule election in Douglas County.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County voters appear to have ended efforts to become a home-rule county, heavily rejecting an initiative to form a home rule commission and establish a charter, according to preliminary special election results.

Unofficial results posted at 7 p.m. after the polls closed show 71.85% of counted ballots (59,838) voted "no," while 28.15% (23,448) voted "yes." County officials will drop a second round of results at 9 p.m. and a third just before midnight.

The votes will be certified on July 8, according to county officials.

Denver7 has been following this story since the Board of County Commissioners began the process in April.

Read our previous coverage below

According to the Colorado General Assembly, a home rule charter is defined as follows:

"Ordinances addressing local matters supersede state law. However, in matters of statewide or mixed concern, state laws may take precedence over conflicting home rule ordinances. Without a home rule charter, local governments are strictly subject to the laws of the state."

Colorado law provides 43 topics around which home rule counties can claim authority, including limits on debt, taxes and the use of parks and open space — just to name a few.

Supporters of the home rule initiative said the move will put power back in the hands of the county and allow local officials to make governing decisions that may contradict the state legislature, including on key issues such as taxation, immigration and gun control.

Opponents of the initiative, however, worried that becoming a home rule county would give county commissioners too much power. One resident told Denver7 in May, "The community does not trust these commissioners, so giving them more control and more power is frightening."

In the end, residents seem to have largely voted against efforts to form a home rule commission and establish a charter, effectively ending the initiative.

If the ballot measure had passed, it would have formed a 21-person home-rule commission, which would have been tasked with creating a home-rule charter for the county. Voters would then head to the polls again to approve the charter before home-rule authority could take effect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

claire image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunset over the State Capitol.jpeg

U.S Capitol CNN 061419

White House