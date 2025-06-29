Denver police, youth advocates patrol City Park amid teen 'takeover' concerns

DENVER — On a sunny Saturday in Denver's City Park, police and park rangers patrolled as a precaution after rumors of another planned teen "takeover” circulated on social media.

"Attention is the new currency. They’ve seen it somewhere else. It took off. Why not do it here?" said Malcolm Riley, a youth advocate with Struggle of Love Foundation.

Concerns are heightened after a chaotic scene unfolded last weekend at The Shops of Northfield, where approximately 300 teens showed up, causing disruptions and fighting among themselves.

One popular attraction took no chances. The Denver Zoo closed its doors seven hours early on Saturday.

"This is really based on our assessment, but it was certainly in cooperation and thanks to the Denver Police Department for helping us prepare,” Jake Kubie, director of communications for the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, told Denver7 on Friday.

Back at City Park's pavilion, Riley is part of a group that's walking with a purpose. He's alongside Alvertis Simmons, another youth advocate with the Simmons Foundation for Youth & Change.

"We want this community to be safe, but you can't be safe if you don't care. We care. That's why we're here," said Simmons.

He hopes teens won’t make decisions they might regret and was happy to see that groups didn't decide to show up on Saturday.

“Obviously, it's upsetting to me. That's why we're out here. That's why we're here," Simmons said, emphasizing his commitment to providing teens with alternative options.

He is hosting a free life skills basketball camp in July at East High School, aiming to give kids another outlet.

"They need something productive to do, and they need people they believe in telling them that,” Simmons added.

Riley was alongside him to promote positive behaviors.

"This park is for families, friends, fun, and that's what all these young people can do," he said.

While Simmons said their group is making strides to be part of the solution, he emphasized the need for community support.

"Everybody should be involved in this," he said.

Denver police said they are aware of "several" more takeover events being planned for this summer.