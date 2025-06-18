Aurora PD investigating suspected Venezuelan gang activity at complex amid video showing armed men in hallway

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) on Tuesday announced an investigation into suspected Venezuelan gang activity at the Innovation at Fitz Apartments.

The announcement comes amid a video captured by a neighbor showing armed men roaming the hallway, reminiscent of the viral video captured at the Edge of Lowry complex in September 2024.

"This might sound like deja vu," Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said during a press conference. "This shows armed individuals threatening an apartment in an apartment complex here in the Aurora area. The scene is very reminiscent of the TdA (Tren de Aragua) gang takeover that occurred last year and gained national attention."

During Tuesday's press conference, Chamberlain spoke about a June 9 incident involving several armed men that took place at the complex, located on 6th Avenue and Potomac Street. Surveillance video turned in to police by a neighbor captured nine armed individuals roaming the hallway and stairwell and knocking on a unit's door.

"The reason that I am showing this video now is because I want everyone to understand and to know that we are ahead of this," Chamberlain said. "This isn't something that we are reacting to."



Watch the surveillance video below

Neighbor captures armed men roaming hallway at Innovation at Fitz Apartments in Aurora | Full video

Chamberlain said the people living in the targeted unit are from Venezuela and had moved in two days prior. Luckily, they did not open the door.

"They are picking on a community that they are versed in," the police chief said, referring to the armed men. "They are picking on a community that is the immigrant population in the City of Aurora."

Since August 2024, there have been at least a dozen separate calls for service at Innovation at Fitz, according to Aurora PD, including shots fired, squatters and kidnappings.



Watch Chief Chamberlain's full press conference in the video below

Aurora PD investigating suspected Venezuelan gang activity at apartment complex | Full presser

Denver7 on Tuesday spoke with Terry Rhoades, who has lived at the complex for nearly a decade. He said things have gotten worse recently.

"You name it, there’s been a lot of violence," Rhoades said. "Matter of fact, it was just a couple of days ago where I heard gunshots and I see people running to the other complex over here."

Amid the surveillance video, Rhoades said he's considering moving.

"After seeing the video, I’m like, that could have easily been my apartment," he said.

On June 11 — two days after Aurora PD received the video — officers knocked on the doors of six units potentially connected to crime and executed a search warrant. Chamberlain said investigators found a firearm and a red sweatshirt worn by one of the suspects in the video.

Larry Galbreath, 23, was taken into custody in connection with the video. He was arrested for felony menacing with a firearm and violating a protection order.

Jordan Green, 22, was also arrested in connection with the video. He was released on a summons.

On Tuesday, Chamberlain said that Green's summons was revoked due to the discovery of new evidence, and he is wanted for conspiracy to commit felony menacing and unlawful possession of a weapon. As of the publication of this article, Green is still on the run.

"I look at these individuals like a cancer," Chamberlain said. "They are not a benign cancer; they are a cancer that is causing victimization. They are a cancer that must be addressed. They must be cut out, and they must be stopped."

Chamberlain told media members he will use every available resource — local, state and federal — to hold the individuals in the video accountable.

Since Tuesday, Aurora PD has spent more than 50 hours patrolling the complex, according to the police chief. Chamberlain said management at the Innovation at Fiz has been cooperative with the investigation, unlike the management at the Edge of Lowry, which has since been shut down.

Aurora PD is still looking for eight of the nine suspects, including Green. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.