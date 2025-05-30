Low water levels in Lake Loveland keep boats out, kill hundreds of fish

LOVELAND, Colo.— Low water levels in a northern Colorado lake have left backyards bone dry and are likely behind the death of hundreds of fish.

Andy and Trinity Warner have lived on Lake Loveland for 35 years.

"Everyone enjoys to be on the lake and to be able to use it to its fullest," said Trinity.

But this spring, their backyard is far from a boater's paradise. The banks off the couple's dock are bone dry, and they can't boat or kayak.

The Warners said they've watched the water levels sink to lower-than-usual levels.

Over the weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it found around 500 dead fish grouped in an inlet. The agency said the fish kill is most likely due to low water levels.

To understand the reasons behind the declining water levels, Denver7 spoke with Leah Hubbard, deputy director of water resources for the City of Greeley. She said Greeley owns more than 50% of the water in Lake Loveland.

Hubbard explained that this year, the rapid snowmelt from the mountains and a lack of additional snow in April contributed to the reservoir's insufficient fill. These levels are expected to fall even further in the coming weeks.

"The water levels will also start to get lower as the irrigators, who need the water for corn or other crops, start using the water that is there," Hubbard said. "So we are probably not looking at a full Lake Loveland or Boyd Lake this year."



Warm, sunny April caused early, rapid melt for Colorado's snowpack: Expert

Hubbard noted that the lake is managed by the Greeley Loveland Irrigation Company (GLIC), which uses it primarily for irrigation purposes, meaning it is designed to be drained.

"Over time, there has been recreational purposes on that lake, but before — long before the houses in the community surrounded it — it was there for the irrigated crops out towards Greeley," said Hubbard.

While the Warners recognize the lake’s primary purpose, they feel that the current situation needs attention.

"I hope it gets better," said Andy.