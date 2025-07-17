SAFER housing program closure pushed to August 1 as residents protest shutdown

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A housing program that's helped more than 220 people in need in Arapahoe County will now close its doors on August 1.

Mental Health Colorado initially announced that the SAFER program in Centennial would shut down on July 18, citing a funding shortage. The program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided wraparound support for people experiencing homelessness, addiction, mental health struggles, or recent incarceration.

Even with an additional two weeks, many residents told Denver7 that they are still struggling to find alternative housing.

"With the little time limit they gave us, that's not a way to set someone up for success," said Kenji Shoeboot, who has lived at the shelter for five months.

Shoeboot credits SAFER for getting his life back on track.

"I'm 44 years old [and] been through a lot, and at this point in time, the five months that I've spent there, they've helped me rebuild," he said.

That's why Shoeboot said he's doing all he can to keep the program's doors open.

On Wednesday, Shoeboot, other residents, and HouseKeys Action Network Denver (HAND) protested outside of Mental Health Colorado's office in downtown Denver, demanding that SAFER find a way to stay open.

"Why would you close a program that's so successful, that's helping so many people?" said Steve Bhattacharyya, a SAFER resident.

Denver7 first met Bhattacharyya outside the Centennial shelter on July 7, just days after Mental Health Colorado announced plans to shutter the program.

Bhattacharyya had been in federal prison for nine years before arriving at SAFER in March. He said the program gave him structure, support, and space to reconnect with his family while staying sober.

On July 14, Mental Health Colorado told Denver7 its "top priority now is ensuring all the people sheltering at SAFER are securely and appropriately relocated." We followed up on Wednesday, asking what solutions are available for residents still looking for a place to live.

Mental Health Colorado declined our interview but said it anticipates 15 or fewer residents in the building by Friday, adding in part, "We are working closely with partners and stakeholders to ensure that no resident is left without safe housing.”



"Mental Health Colorado deeply regrets the closure of Safer and shares the disappointment felt by the community. As a small nonprofit with limited resources, we exhausted every potential funding option before making this incredibly difficult decision. The funding crisis affecting state and local agencies, health care organizations, and nonprofits like ourselves has sadly made continuing Safer impossible.



We are working closely with partners and stakeholders to ensure that no resident is left without safe housing. We are moving quickly but thoughtfully to make this happen. Any public dollars or grant funds, including those used to purchase the building, will be returned to the grantors as required by our agreements.



While we understand the frustration and sadness around this closure, MHC remains committed to making the case for broader, systemic solutions so that programs like this one which provide an alternative to homelessness and incarceration can take root and thrive in the communities that need them."

Residents like Shoeboot hope Mental Health Colorado keeps that promise and ensures everyone has safe housing before the closure.

"You don't just throw someone back into the rat race when they might not have all the tools to actually sustain themselves," he said.