City of Denver to keep resource center open through summer after announcing sudden closure

DENVER — A downtown Denver resource center that was set to shut down on Sunday will keep its doors open through the summer.

The City of Denver's Assessment, Intake, and Diversion (AID) Center on Elati Street has operated as a one-stop shop for people experiencing homelessness since 2023.

This week, signs suddenly appeared on the center's windows, warning the community of the center's closure on Sunday, June 15.

The news came as a surprise to Isaac Mion, who visits the center for different services.

"The city needs a place like this, and the fact that it's been given so little time to take traction is what's surprising to me," Mion told Denver7.

Amy Beck, an advocate with Together Denver, said The AID Center has been a home for nonprofits helping with housing, mental health, and sober living.

"When I first heard it was closing, I was just in shock," Beck said. "It serves the micro-community across the street. It serves people coming from the court, and it also serves people that are coming out of jail."

The City of Denver announced on Thursday that the center would remain open for now. In a statement, Dr. Ben Sanders, chief equity officer for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's Office of Social Equity and Innovation (OSEI), which operates the center, apologized for the confusion and said the center would provide limited services while officials work on a long-term plan.

"We have made the decision to postpone the closure of the AID Center and provide limited services while we determine a sustainable, long-term vision both for the space itself and for the resources it offers. We also want to assure the public that, while the space and services may ultimately be transformed in some capacity, the site will remain in city hands and will continue to be utilized as part of our mission to end street homelessness. We send our appreciation to the community for their feedback and shared enthusiasm for serving the people of Denver and look forward to discussing more in the coming months. We understand this announcement caught people off guard and apologize for the confusion."





Denver7 asked Johnston's office if the closure was connected with the city's $250 million budget shortfall. Spokesperson Jon Ewing said The AID Center was already facing changes, regardless of the deficit, to better align with the city's plan to address homelessness.

Ewing added that the center will see limited staffing over the summer, meaning fewer people will be able to receive referrals.

While the future of the space and its services is still unknown, those who rely on it hope a solution is right around the corner.

"I bet there's a way to keep it and make it really great," said Mion.