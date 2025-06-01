Denver celebrates renovated 16th Street with Summer Kickoff event

DENVER — After three years of crippling construction, Denver's 16th Street was alive with energy on Saturday as crowds came to the area for the Summer Kickoff event.

"It's great. It has a good vibe," said Angel Sandoval, who was on 16th Street with her son.

The free, two-day festival celebrated the renovated corridor as Denver's ultimate summer destination.

Visitors enjoyed live music, family zones, local artisans, food vendors, and the IFSC Speed Climbing World Cup.

Denver7

"It is so exciting to see the change and the excitement; all the people coming out together," said Kori Lopez.

Denver7 met Lopez in one of the new outdoor drinking zones on Glenarm Place. She lives in the apartments overlooking the area.

"I've been watching from up there all the construction and seeing all the frustration, and I feel like it's all just been worth it," she said.

Denver7

One of the drinking zones is located right outside West Saloon & Kitchen.

"It’s emotional. I mean, it really is," said Gary Mantelli, owner of West Saloon & Kitchen.

He noted that this weekend is especially significant for businesses like his, which lost patio space during the construction process.

Denver7

Now, Mantelli is one of the licensed restaurants offering special to-go cups to enjoy an adult beverage in the designated city consumption zones.

"I think this just enhances the idea that you can just sit back, enjoy yourself...," he said.

Denver7

As 16th Street enters a new era, visitors and businesses hope to see this vibrant energy continue throughout the summer.

The Summer Kickoff event will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.