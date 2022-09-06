Weekend anchor and consumer investigative reporter Jaclyn Allen joined the Denver7 team in January 2007.

The winner of two Heartland Emmy awards for her anchoring and reporting, Jaclyn has also been nominated for more than 20 Heartland Emmy awards, including nominations for Feature Reporting, Human Interest Reporting, Technology Reporting, Crime Reporting, Consumer Reporting, Live Reporting, Spot News Reporting and General News Reporting. She has also won CABJ awards for Investigative Reporting and News Reporting.

In her reporting, she holds the powerful accountable, advocates for consumers, and tells the stories of remarkable Coloradans.

Originally from Oklahoma, Jaclyn has spent most of her adult life skiing, hiking, and exploring in Colorado. She and her husband have also traveled the world together. Their newest adventure is raising their daughter while spending as much time as possible with their four nieces and extended family.

Before coming to Denver, Jaclyn reported and anchored in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Sherman, Texas. Working as a research assistant and associate producer in Oklahoma City while in undergrad, Jaclyn graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma with degrees in journalism and music. She also studied abroad in France and speaks French. She is currently working on a graduate degree in journalism at the University of Missouri.

Contact Jaclyn via email.