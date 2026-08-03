Weekend anchor and consumer investigative reporter Jaclyn Allen joined the Denver7 team in January 2007.

In 2026, her work as a Consumer Investigative reporter earned her a Colorado Broadcasters Association Award of Excellence for Best Specialty Reporter.

The winner of five Heartland Emmy awards for her anchoring and reporting, Jaclyn has also been nominated for more than 25 Heartland Emmy awards, including Feature Reporting, Human Interest Reporting, Technology Reporting, Crime Reporting, Consumer Reporting, Environmental Reporting, Live Reporting, Spot News Reporting, and General News Reporting.

In 2026, her work exposing contaminated water in Colorado mobile home parks led to stronger regulations and was recognized with a Heartland Emmy.

She was also honored with a Heartland Emmy in 2024 for her reporting exposing issues with the towing industry targeting consumers in Colorado, ultimately helping to change state law.

Originally from Oklahoma, Jaclyn has spent most of her adult life in Colorado, hiking, skiing and exploring this beautiful state. Outside of Colorado, she and her husband have traveled the world together. Their latest adventure is raising their young daughter while spending as much time as possible with their four nieces and family all over the world. She is also an active volunteer, so you can often find her at Denver7 community events, emceeing fundraisers and reading at schools.

Before coming to Denver, Jaclyn reported and anchored at KJRH Tulsa, Oklahoma and KXII Sherman, Texas. Jaclyn graduated from the University of Oklahoma with undergraduate degrees in journalism and music, working as a research assistant and associate producer at KOCO in Oklahoma City while in college. She also studied abroad for a year in France. She received her Master's in Journalism from the University of Missouri.

In her reporting, she holds the powerful accountable, helps to solve problems, and tells the stories of remarkable Coloradans.

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