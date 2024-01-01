Natalie Chuck joined Denver7 Investigates in May 2024. Previously, she worked as a Multimedia Journalist in San Diego where she covered historic flooding, wrongful-death lawsuits, and cold cases in southern California.

Natalie was born and raised in Fort Mill, S.C. She graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2020.

She began her career at KOAA, reporting in Pueblo, Colorado, before moving to Colorado Springs. In 2022, she was awarded a Certificate of Merit from the Colorado Broadcasters Associate for "Best Investigative Reporting."

Natalie is excited to be back in the Centennial State, spending her free time hiking and camping with her border collie.