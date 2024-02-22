Adria Iraheta

Adria Iraheta joined the Denver7 news team in January 2024. After spending the past decade making her way across the country, the Los Angeles native is thrilled to be back out west!

Most recently, Adria was a multimedia journalist in Tampa, FL. During her time in the Sunshine State, she reported on immigration issues, traveled to Puerto Rico to document Hurricane Maria recovery efforts, and covered multiple sports championships.

Prior to that, Adria spent four years in West Texas, with stops in Amarillo and El Paso. While in the Lone Star State, she reported on border issues, covered a capital murder trial, and contributed to ABC’s 20/20.

Outside of the newsroom, Adria enjoys taking and teaching group fitness classes (she’s also a spin instructor), hitting up the slopes, exploring new hiking trails, checking out Denver’s incredible music scene, and spoiling her rescue pup Luna.