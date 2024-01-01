Anusha Roy is the weekday morning anchor for Denver7.

She's been a journalist for 14 years, with more than half of her experience in Colorado.

Anusha specializes in health care reporting, including the opioid epidemic, mental health crisis, and reporting on gaps in care within our health care system. She also focuses on climate change.

Anusha first fell in love with journalism during a college internship at NDTV in India. Her career has taken her to eastern Washington, Seattle, San Antonio and Denver.

Anusha was a go-to COVID-19 reporter during the height of the pandemic, guiding the community through those unprecedented times. She has reported on record breaking wildfires, moderated Denver mayoral debates with more than a dozen candidates on stage and sat down with the governor to talk about climate change policies. She's also tracked how taxpayer dollars are being used to address food insecurity among children and make our communities more climate change resilient.

She is a multi-Emmy-award winning anchor for breaking news and a Colorado Broadcasters Association recognized reporter. She's also been recognized by the veteran community and mental health community for her reporting.

Outside of work, Anusha is running around with her young son, balancing toddlerhood and working! She met and married her husband here in Colorado. And she has a loveable dog named Fiona!

Anusha is dedicated to working with nonprofit groups focused on girl's education and also works with groups dedicated to empowering women in Colorado.