Ethan Carlson joined Denver7 in November 2020. After more than three years as a photographer, he moved into the role of multimedia journalist.

Ethan was raised in Batavia, Illinois. He graduated with a degree in mass communications from Purdue in 2015.

After college, he worked as a news photographer and editor at WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, and at Spectrum News in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ethan has grown to love Denver and the state of Colorado, spending his time being bad at disc golf, taking pickleball far too seriously, and riding his motorcycle through the mountains.