Allie Jennerjahn joined the Denver7 news team in March 2024 as a morning reporter. She was born and raised in Hartford City, Indiana.

She comes from Kalamazoo, Michigan where she spent 2.5 years as weekend anchor and a primarily criminal and court reporter for WWMT. Some of her coverage included the Michigan State University shooting that took the lives of three students and wounded five others, and the arraignment for a man that walked into her news station and threatened to blow it up. She also spearheaded a franchise called “Unsolved: West Michigan” where she teamed up with local law enforcement to re-spark interest in cold cases. One of her stories led to a tip resulting in a search warrant where investigators found “what they needed.”

Prior to WWMT, Allie spent a little over a year reporting for WTGS in Savannah, Georgia. While there, she covered developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and roll outs of the vaccine, Tropical Storm Ian, a hearing in the Ahmaud Arbery case and the Murdaugh Murders.

Allie graduated in 2020 from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. During undergrad she had several notable internships including with NBC’s TODAY.

While working full-time, she graduated with her Master’s in Legal Studies from Arizona State University in 2023.

Allie is beyond thrilled to report for an area she grew up coming to, and where she learned to ski and snowboard! When she’s not working, you can find her on the slopes or snuggling her dog, Faegan.

If you have a story idea, you can send it to Allie at Allie.Jennerjahn@Denver7.com.