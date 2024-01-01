Ryan Fish joined the Denver7 news team in December 2024.

Before moving to Colorado, Ryan was an anchor, reporter and weather forecaster at Denver7’s sister station in Tucson, Arizona. There, he frequently covered immigration, the Southern border and everything from politics to sports.

Ryan also covered news, weather and sports along California’s Central Coast. Before that, he was an NBC Page in New York, where he spent time with the local NBC station and worked on shows like CNBC’s Halftime Report and Fast Money, TODAY and Saturday Night Live.

Ryan is originally from the Chicago area. He and his wife love exploring Denver’s restaurants and neighborhoods, as well as getting out to the mountains’ ski slopes and hiking trails. They have a cat named Lobo.

Story ideas? Send Ryan an email at ryan.fish@denver7.com.