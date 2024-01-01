Bradey King is the newest member of the Denver7 sports team. She was born and raised in Loveland, Colorado and before coming to Denver, she served as a sports anchor/reporter at KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs. Bradey started her career in Lubbock, Texas where she covered all things Texas Tech.

Her favorite experience working in sports so far has been covering the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup run in 2022 and the Denver Nuggets first ever NBA Title in 2023. Bradey has a master's degree in Sports Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

Bradey is also a proud Regis University alum where she played shortstop and was the team captain for the Rangers softball team. As a Colorado native, Bradey is beyond excited to work in her home market and continue covering the teams she grew up watching.

When she’s not talking about, watching, or playing sports, Bradey enjoys all things family, friends, fitness, fashion and fun!