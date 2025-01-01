Mike Castellucci

Mike is renowned for his emotional and immersive storytelling. He has a gift for making viewers feel joy, empathy, and inspiration by connecting them with real people and their unique experiences – and, they’re featured around the world.

His brand of storytelling won him the National Edward R. Murrow Award in New York City. He has been honored with 33 regional Emmys and in the last three years has been honored with the Emmy in the Lone Star Region and the Michigan region (three years running), for Best Video Journalist.

And he does it differently. He uses only his phone, entirely. Mike has become the pioneer in new-technology storytelling and has broken the glass ceiling of storytelling with his phone. He’s asked to speak on his technology and his inspirational brand of storytelling around the world, including the world’s first conference dedicated to mobile journalism called MojoFest in Ireland and he led a panel called “New Technology in Storytelling” at the PromaxBDA conference in NYC. He has been featured as a TEDx speaker in Michigan. Most recently, Mike was the Opening Keynote speaker in London at the Media Technology Show on the Mobile Journalism Stage.