Lauren Lennon joined the Denver7 news team in August 2025 as a morning reporter.

She is no stranger to the 2 a.m. alarm as she previously worked as a morning reporter in Charleston, South Carolina. While in Charleston, she covered visits from political leaders, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President JD Vance; severe weather, like Charleston’s first snowfall in seven years; and highlighted the rich Black culture throughout Charleston.

She loves to try new things in her career and even found herself filming high school football highlights and filling in as a sideline reporter for the station!

Lauren graduated from the University of Miami (Go ‘Canes!) with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology. It was at UM that her love for storytelling grew, and she realized the immense impact journalism can have on communities. Some of her work received recognition from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists and won a category in the NBS-AERho National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media competition.

Lauren is originally from Pennsylvania, and in her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, trying new restaurants (she already has a long list of places she plans to visit here in Denver), and building architecture Lego sets. Now that she can call Colorado home, she is committed to learning how to snowboard and ski. Feel free to reach out with any tips!

You can watch her on Denver7 mornings and send any story ideas to her at Lauren.Lennon@denver7.com

